Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $26.73 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average of $351.82. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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