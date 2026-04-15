Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 822.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.94.

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Lam Research Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $272.41 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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