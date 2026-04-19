Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 2,327.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,602 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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