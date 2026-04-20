Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Bank of America Posts Monster Quarter

Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Goldman Sachs raises price target

Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Positive Sentiment: KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. KBW Buy on BAC

KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. AI tool for advisers

Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Redemption of senior notes

Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared for multiple series with upcoming record/payment dates — routine corporate action that matters to preferred holders but is not a surprise for common equity investors. Preferred dividends declared

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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