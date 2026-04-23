M&T Bank Corp Has $42.99 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 2,163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 2.13% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $42,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 25,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $154.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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