M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 61,767 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Dilation Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $83,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on CP to $97 and reaffirmed a "buy" rating, signaling near-term upside from current levels. BayStreet Article

Citigroup raised its price target on CP to $97 and reaffirmed a "buy" rating, signaling near-term upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada left a very high target (trimmed to $127) and an "outperform" rating — both firms imply substantial upside that supports buyer interest. Benzinga Article

Royal Bank of Canada left a very high target (trimmed to $127) and an "outperform" rating — both firms imply substantial upside that supports buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: CPKC raised its quarterly dividend ~17.5% to $0.268 (annualized yield ~1.2%), which is supportive for income-focused shareholders and can buoy the share price.

CPKC raised its quarterly dividend ~17.5% to $0.268 (annualized yield ~1.2%), which is supportive for income-focused shareholders and can buoy the share price. Positive Sentiment: The company released a press statement framing Q1 as "resilient," reporting adjusted metrics and management commentary emphasizing operational improvements — this upbeat tone helps sentiment. PR Newswire Release

The company released a press statement framing Q1 as "resilient," reporting adjusted metrics and management commentary emphasizing operational improvements — this upbeat tone helps sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: CPKC will webcast executives at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines conference on May 13 — an opportunity for management to provide forward-looking color but not an immediate catalyst. PR Newswire Conference Notice

CPKC will webcast executives at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines conference on May 13 — an opportunity for management to provide forward-looking color but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q1 presentation and the annual meeting transcript were posted for investors to review – useful for due diligence but largely informational. Q1 Presentation AGM Transcript

Company Q1 presentation and the annual meeting transcript were posted for investors to review – useful for due diligence but largely informational. Negative Sentiment: Independent outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) flagged that CP missed some consensus Q1 EPS and revenue estimates and that revenue fell year-over-year on certain reported measures — this creates near-term earnings disappointment risk. Zacks Coverage MarketBeat Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here