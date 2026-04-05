Myriad Asset Management US LP Sells 26,724 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Myriad Asset Management US LP reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,724 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management US LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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