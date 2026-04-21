Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 943.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,398 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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