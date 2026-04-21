Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 875.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,866 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 902.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. OV Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 813.6% during the 4th quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 66,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 2.5%

NFLX stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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