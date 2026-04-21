Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 813.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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