Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 885.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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