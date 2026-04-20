Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 458.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 248,164 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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