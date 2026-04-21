Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Increased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 389.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here