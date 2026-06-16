NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 111,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited $BB

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. BlackBerry makes up approximately 6.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.46% of BlackBerry worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company's stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 263.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company's stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 846,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

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BlackBerry Stock Up 0.4%

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 2.29. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.BlackBerry's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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