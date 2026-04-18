Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Elevance Health by 334.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 431.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.57.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:ELV opened at $323.02 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $432.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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