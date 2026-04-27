Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,410 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NEE opened at $95.38 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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