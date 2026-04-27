Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $48.36 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 373,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,359,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.90.

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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