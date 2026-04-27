Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CAT opened at $830.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $740.91 and a 200-day moving average of $647.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $845.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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