Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 23,050 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,280 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,026,896 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $437,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $232.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $175.86 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Article Title

Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Positive Sentiment: Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Article Title

Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Article Title

Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Article Title Article Title

Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Negative Sentiment: Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Article Title

Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~15.9% in April to ~15.4M shares (about 2.0% of float) with a short‑interest ratio near 2.9 days — rising shorts can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative headlines continue.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here