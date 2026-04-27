Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 51,870 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 51,870 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in F5 were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 52,921 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F5 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,288 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in F5 by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $261,353,000 after buying an additional 599,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,878,023,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in F5 by 17,181.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 309,158 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $78,916,000 after buying an additional 307,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $303.16 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,621,080.19. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 969 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $273,451.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,071. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,053. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

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