Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 55,140 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,260 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 55,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $209.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

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Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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