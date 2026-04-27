Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 404,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 417,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Up 0.1%

XYL opened at $121.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.77.

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Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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