Norges Bank Takes Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,164,000. Norges Bank owned 0.61% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DaVita by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company's stock worth $144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in DaVita by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock worth $73,585,000 after buying an additional 289,725 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock worth $61,502,000 after buying an additional 269,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $192.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $202.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $199.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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