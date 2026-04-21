Optas LLC Buys 15,428 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 910.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Optas LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 628.1% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 951.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Netflix by 900.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 18,265 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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