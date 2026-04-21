O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Lowered by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9%

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here