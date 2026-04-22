Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PH stock opened at $972.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $554.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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