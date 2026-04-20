Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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