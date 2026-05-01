Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 24,630 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 969.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 696.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 138.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $347,975.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $751,811.34. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Presto Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NPK opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

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