Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 7,003 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 1,750.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total value of $177,284.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,281.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,536.40. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.Axcelis Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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