PFG Investments LLC Buys 15,470 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company's stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius is being framed as a strategic AI infrastructure winner: a recent dive into the “compute bottleneck” highlights Nebius’ $4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal (~$27B in referenced business), and aggressive data‑center/power contracting that could create a durable moat. Read More.

Nebius is being framed as a strategic AI infrastructure winner: a recent dive into the “compute bottleneck” highlights Nebius’ $4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal (~$27B in referenced business), and aggressive data‑center/power contracting that could create a durable moat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets point to a growing sales pipeline (~$4B) and longer, tighter contracts for 2026, improving near‑term revenue visibility and supporting a stronger top‑line outlook. Read More.

Analysts and outlets point to a growing sales pipeline (~$4B) and longer, tighter contracts for 2026, improving near‑term revenue visibility and supporting a stronger top‑line outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish features (247WallStreet, Barchart, Yahoo/Quiver summaries) emphasize the company’s rapid share gains, execution on its “neocloud” buildout, and runway for more upside as capacity sells out and GPU rental prices stay elevated. These pieces drive momentum and retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Bullish features (247WallStreet, Barchart, Yahoo/Quiver summaries) emphasize the company’s rapid share gains, execution on its “neocloud” buildout, and runway for more upside as capacity sells out and GPU rental prices stay elevated. These pieces drive momentum and retail/institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Thematic coverage — GPU shortages and the AI‑connectivity trade — repeatedly lists NBIS as a direct beneficiary (GPU‑as‑a‑service demand), reinforcing sector tailwinds for revenue/earnings growth. Read More.

Thematic coverage — GPU shortages and the AI‑connectivity trade — repeatedly lists NBIS as a direct beneficiary (GPU‑as‑a‑service demand), reinforcing sector tailwinds for revenue/earnings growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape is mixed: while some firms (DA Davidson) have lifted targets (e.g., $200 PT earlier), consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a wide range of price targets — this creates both upside expectations and variability in sentiment. Read More.

Analyst landscape is mixed: while some firms (DA Davidson) have lifted targets (e.g., $200 PT earlier), consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a wide range of price targets — this creates both upside expectations and variability in sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking whether the stock has more room to run underscore that much of the rally is tied to execution and capacity expansion — investors are watching conversion of pipeline into contracted revenue. Read More.

Articles asking whether the stock has more room to run underscore that much of the rally is tied to execution and capacity expansion — investors are watching conversion of pipeline into contracted revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple, pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 sales by director Elena Bunina (tranches sold at ~$140–$161 between April 10–14) were disclosed — scheduled insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if planned. Read More.

Multiple, pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 sales by director Elena Bunina (tranches sold at ~$140–$161 between April 10–14) were disclosed — scheduled insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a move that can temper momentum among some investors. Read More.

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.0%

Nebius Group stock opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,240 shares of company stock worth $13,951,951.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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