PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average of $369.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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