Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 834.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,880 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 6.0% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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