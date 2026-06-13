Primerica, Inc. $PRI Stake Boosted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Primerica comprises approximately 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.79% of Primerica worth $65,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Primerica by 17.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 205.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $281.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.65. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.36 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $503,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 9,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,743,548.04. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Primerica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $297.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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