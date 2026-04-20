Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $145.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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