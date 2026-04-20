Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi lifted its position in Prologis by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,141,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Prologis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Prologis by 11,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 874,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

Prologis stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 120.56%.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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