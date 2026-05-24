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ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 123,035 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
lululemon athletica logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC cut its lululemon stake by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 123,035 shares and leaving it with 19,913 shares worth about $4.14 million.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious on lululemon, with several firms trimming price targets; Piper Sandler cut its target to $130, while the broader consensus remains Hold with a $201.66 price target.
  • lululemon continues to expand internationally and has scheduled its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings for June 4, which investors will watch for demand and margin trends amid ongoing governance concerns.
  • Interested in lululemon athletica? Here are five stocks we like better.

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 123,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $127.18 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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