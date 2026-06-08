Prudential PLC Sells 784 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 58 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,481.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.00 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,462.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,186.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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