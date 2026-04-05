Pullen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,651 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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