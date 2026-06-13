Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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