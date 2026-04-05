Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualcomm by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,531,707,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,618 shares of company stock valued at $907,855. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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