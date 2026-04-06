Quilter Plc Has $20.21 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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