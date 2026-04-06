Quilter Plc Has $86.16 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,867 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $86,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0%

SPGI opened at $431.09 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.26 and a 200-day moving average of $480.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from S&P Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $563.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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