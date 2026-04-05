QV Investors Inc. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,060 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Halliburton's payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $663,480.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,652,173.70. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 515,508 shares of company stock worth $18,516,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton acquired Sekal AS to accelerate drilling automation, combining Sekal’s DrillTronics with HAL’s LOGIX platform — a strategic deal that could improve drilling efficiency, lower costs and differentiate services over time. Read More.

Halliburton acquired Sekal AS to accelerate drilling automation, combining Sekal’s DrillTronics with HAL’s LOGIX platform — a strategic deal that could improve drilling efficiency, lower costs and differentiate services over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals give support: Halliburton beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations, maintains healthy liquidity and a moderate leverage profile — fundamentals that underpin medium‑term confidence but rely on execution. Read More.

Recent fundamentals give support: Halliburton beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations, maintains healthy liquidity and a moderate leverage profile — fundamentals that underpin medium‑term confidence but rely on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider selling: CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold ~158,455 shares at about $40 (SEC Form 4 disclosure), a sizable reduction that can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal by some investors. Read More.

CEO insider selling: CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold ~158,455 shares at about $40 (SEC Form 4 disclosure), a sizable reduction that can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds: commentary in the market notes that while oil prices spiked, oil stocks broadly underperformed the crude move — suggesting much of the upside may already be priced in and potentially limiting near‑term upside for HAL. Read More.

Sector headwinds: commentary in the market notes that while oil prices spiked, oil stocks broadly underperformed the crude move — suggesting much of the upside may already be priced in and potentially limiting near‑term upside for HAL. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price action has been choppy: HAL slid in the prior session as the market digested the Sekal deal and valuation, showing short‑term sensitivity despite the constructive strategic case. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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