RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 27,184 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the game software company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the game software company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the game software company's stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the game software company's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.69, for a total value of $239,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,712.40. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,319 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EA stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.04 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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