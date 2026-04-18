Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 374,810 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy's payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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