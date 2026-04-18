Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,068,168 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 1,068,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,184.18. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.04 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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