Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,524 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 47,524 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.70 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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