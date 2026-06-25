Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 569,201 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 2,987.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,252 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 569,201 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.0%

NCLH opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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