Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 44,419 Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.1% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,935,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $260,784,000 after buying an additional 188,261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Kimco Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.70.

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Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $23.91.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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