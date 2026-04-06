Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,681 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 808.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,651 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the retailer's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,790,896. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,039.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,014.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $989.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $940.35. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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